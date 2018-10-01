In selection of new ISI chief, Imran Khan wasn’t given a choice

Islamabad, Oct 1: The Pakistan's ISI is set to get a new chief today. Lt. Gen Asim Munir is expected to take over as the new chief of the spy agency. Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar retries today as the ISI chief.

The Army Promotion Board headed by the Chief of army staff, Gen Qamar Bajwa approved the promotions of six generals in place of five generals who are retiring on Monday.

Munir takes over at a crucial time, when tensions with India are at an all time high. Indian officials say that they do not expect any change in strategy by Pakistan, with the new ISI chief in place. He is expected to continue from where Mukhtar left off.

Munir is considered to be close to General Bajwa. Usually the army chief sends three names for the post and the PM has the authority to pick any one of them. However the army chief met with Khan and informed him that Lt. Gen Munir would be the next chief of the ISI.

Among the key issues on his plate would be the Kashmir issue, where Pakistan has taken an aggressive stance. He also takes over at a time when India has made it clear that it wants peace, but not at the cost of self-respect. India is also planning several measures to take down terrorists both within and across the border.

Indian officials tell OneIndia that they do not expect any change in policy by the new chief. It is clear that he has been handpicked by the army chief of Pakistan, with whom he shares a good rapport. The fact that the army chief did not give a choice of three names to the PM shows that the military had made up its mind and decided to place its blue-eyed boy at the helm of affairs, the official said.