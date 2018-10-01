  • search

In selection of new ISI chief, Imran Khan wasn’t given a choice

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Islamabad, Oct 1: The Pakistan's ISI is set to get a new chief today. Lt. Gen Asim Munir is expected to take over as the new chief of the spy agency. Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar retries today as the ISI chief.

    Lt. Gen Asim Munir
    Lt. Gen Asim Munir Image credit: ispr.gov.pk

    The Army Promotion Board headed by the Chief of army staff, Gen Qamar Bajwa approved the promotions of six generals in place of five generals who are retiring on Monday.

    Also Read | Watch Pakistan official caught on camera stealing Kuwaiti delegates wallet

    Munir takes over at a crucial time, when tensions with India are at an all time high. Indian officials say that they do not expect any change in strategy by Pakistan, with the new ISI chief in place. He is expected to continue from where Mukhtar left off.

    Munir is considered to be close to General Bajwa. Usually the army chief sends three names for the post and the PM has the authority to pick any one of them. However the army chief met with Khan and informed him that Lt. Gen Munir would be the next chief of the ISI.

    Among the key issues on his plate would be the Kashmir issue, where Pakistan has taken an aggressive stance. He also takes over at a time when India has made it clear that it wants peace, but not at the cost of self-respect. India is also planning several measures to take down terrorists both within and across the border.

    Also Read | J&K: Pakistani helicopter violates Indian airspace in Poonch sector

    Indian officials tell OneIndia that they do not expect any change in policy by the new chief. It is clear that he has been handpicked by the army chief of Pakistan, with whom he shares a good rapport. The fact that the army chief did not give a choice of three names to the PM shows that the military had made up its mind and decided to place its blue-eyed boy at the helm of affairs, the official said.

    Read more about:

    pakistan isi

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue