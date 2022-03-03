YouTube
    Pak Army claims to have foiled attempt by Indian submarine to enter its waters

    Islamabad, Mar 3: Pakistan on Thursday claimed to have foiled an alleged attempt by a submarine of the Indian Navy to enter its territorial waters.

    India's latest Kalvari class submarine based on the French Scorpene-class was "intercepted and tracked" by an anti-submarine warfare unit of the Pakistan Navy on March 1, according to a statement by the Pakistan Army.

    The statement claimed that it was the fourth such detection in the last five years. There was no immediate reaction from India. The last such alleged incident was reported in October 2021 when the Pakistan Navy detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters, the statement said.

    Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has asked India to stay clear of Pakistani waters. PTI

    X