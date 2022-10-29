At least 59 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Seoul, Oct 29: At least 59 people were killed and 150 more were injured in a stampede in Seoul's Itaewon area as large crowd flocked on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korean officials said.

Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Agency, said around 100 people were reported as injured during the crowd surge Saturday night in the Itaewon leisure district and around 50 were being treated for cardiac arrest as of early Sunday.

The crowd, estimated to be around 1 lakh, had gathered on Saturday night in Itaewon, a central district of the megacity which has hundreds of shops and some particularly narrow streets, local news outlets said.

Several video shows fire authorities administrating CPR to at least 50 people as of 11.30 pm on Saturday, according to the news agency. Some media reports say several people had died. However, there is no official word has been out on that.

#이태원

Most heartbreaking and tragic incident in Itaewon Halloween parade. Multiple people dead due to cardiac arrest.😭 pic.twitter.com/Sh25DrGO3J — Saurav Bajoria (@saurav_bajoria) October 29, 2022

BREAKING: Multiple victims after Stampede during Halloween event in Seoul, Reports of at least 50 people in cardiac arrest pic.twitter.com/HCc5luGUnp — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 29, 2022

[Breaking] Nightmare in #Itaewon. Current status is that over 50 people have collapsed and possible multiple fatalities due to overcrowding during the Halloween festivities. Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/NhvVqnHlkl — allkpop (@allkpop) October 29, 2022

Two are confirmed dead and over 50 injured in the #stampede in #Seoul, #SouthKorea Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/q6NxiiARha — Media Warrior (@MediaWarriorY) October 29, 2022

Choi said it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. He said more than 400 emergency workers and 140 vehicles from around the nation, including all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured.

Officials didn't immediately release a death toll, as they usually don't until the deaths are confirmed at hospitals.

The National Fire Agency separately said in a statement that officials were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.

Emergency officials received at least 81 calls from people in the Itaewon area saying they were having difficulty breathing.

Multiple people, apparently among those injured, were seen covered in yellow blankets. Police also confirmed that dozens of people were being given CPR on Itaewon streets while many others have been taken to nearby hospitals. A local police officer said he was also informed that a stampede occurred on Itaewon's streets where a crowd of people gathered for Halloween festivities. The officer requested anonymity, saying the details of the incident was still under investigation, as reported by news agency PTI.

Some local media reports earlier said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity visited there. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the festivity sites.

He also instructed the Health Ministry to swiftly deploy disaster medical assistance teams and secure beds in nearby hospital to treat the injured. Local media said around 100,000 people flocked to Itaewon streets for the Halloween festivities, which were the biggest in years following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent months.

Excitement was heightened as this is the first Halloween after two years of muted celebrations due to Covid restrictions.