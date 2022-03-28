Oscar Winners 2022: See Full List of the 94th Academy Awards

Video: Will Smith hits Chris Rock over joke at Oscars, says 'keep my wife's name out of your f***g mouth'

Los Angeles, Mar 28: "CODA" star Troy Kotsur scripted history as he became the second deaf person to win the best supporting actor trophy at the Oscars.

His win comes more than 35 years after his co-star Marlee Matlin won an Oscar for lead actress for "Children of a Lesser God" (1986). Kotsur dedicated his win to the deaf, disabled and "CODA" communuty.

Actor Jessica Chastain bagged her maiden Oscar trophy at the 94th Academy Awards for her portrayal of American evangelist Tammy Faye Messner in the biographical drama "The Eyes of Tammy Faye". Like best actor winner Will Smith ("King Richard"), Chastain also won the coveted award for playing a real-life character.

Japanese drama "Drive My Car", an adaptation of celebrated writer Haruki Murakami's short story by director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, won the best international film trophy at the Oscars here.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture: CODA

Best Director: Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)

Best Actor: Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Best Original Screenplay: Bellfast

Best Adapted Screenplay: CODA

Best Animated Feature Film: Encanto

Best Documentary Feature: Summer Of Soul

Best Documentary Short: The Queen of Basketball

Best Animated Short: The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short: The Long Goodbye

Best Original Score: Dune

Best Original Song: No Time To Die (No Time To Die)

Best Cinematography: Dune

Best Costume Design: Cruella

Best Production Design: Dune

Best Makeup and Hair: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Sound: Dune

Best Film Editing: Dune

Best Visual Effects: Dune

Monday, March 28, 2022, 13:44 [IST]