Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza Laden dead

Washington, Aug 01: Hamza bin Laden the son of Osama bin Laden is dead. First reported by NBC News, officials confirmed the news of Laden's death.

Officials have however not confirmed if Hamza was killed or US officials played a role in his death. The location of the junior Laden has been a subject matter of speculation, with reports stating that he could be in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran or even in Syria.

Hamza, who was seen as a potential heir to his father, who was the Al-Qaeda chief had assumed a senior position in the outfit. He was also building up a force to avenge the death of his father. Hamza is one of the sons of Osama's three surviving wives, Khairaiah Sabar, who was present at the Abbottabad compound when he was killed.

The intelligence viewed Hamza as a threat and he was on their radar for long. He was seen as a centric figure who was capable of galvanising forces and also reviving the Al-Qaeda.

It may be recalled that last year, the Al-Qaeda had released a statement of Hamza, in which he had threatened Saudi Arabia and called upon the people of that nation to revolt.

President Donald Trump, when asked for a comment said, " I do not want to speak about that."