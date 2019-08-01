  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza Laden dead

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Washington, Aug 01: Hamza bin Laden the son of Osama bin Laden is dead. First reported by NBC News, officials confirmed the news of Laden's death.

    Officials have however not confirmed if Hamza was killed or US officials played a role in his death. The location of the junior Laden has been a subject matter of speculation, with reports stating that he could be in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran or even in Syria.

    Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza Laden dead
    File photo

    Hamza, who was seen as a potential heir to his father, who was the Al-Qaeda chief had assumed a senior position in the outfit. He was also building up a force to avenge the death of his father. Hamza is one of the sons of Osama's three surviving wives, Khairaiah Sabar, who was present at the Abbottabad compound when he was killed.

    The intelligence viewed Hamza as a threat and he was on their radar for long. He was seen as a centric figure who was capable of galvanising forces and also reviving the Al-Qaeda.

    ISI info helped CIA track down Osama Bin Laden: Imran Khan

    It may be recalled that last year, the Al-Qaeda had released a statement of Hamza, in which he had threatened Saudi Arabia and called upon the people of that nation to revolt.

    President Donald Trump, when asked for a comment said, " I do not want to speak about that."

    More DEATH News

    Read more about:

    death killed osama bin laden

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 5:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue