    Open to a third summit with President Donald Trump, says Kim

    Pyongyang, Apr 13: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is ready for a third summit with President Donald Trump, but set the year's end as a deadline for Washington to offer mutually acceptable terms for an agreement to salvage the high-stakes nuclear diplomacy, the state-run media said on Saturday.

    File photo of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

    "If the US proposes holding a third North Korea-US summit with a right attitude and a right method, we have a wiliness to do it one more time," Kim was quoted by Yonhap News Agency, as saying.

    Kim made the comments during a speech Friday at a session of the North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament, which made a slew of personnel changes that bolstered his diplomatic lineup amid stalemated negotiations with the United States.

    Mike Pompeo agrees that Kim Jong Un is a 'tyrant'

    The statement comes days after South Korean President Moon Jae-in's state visit to the US to hold talks with Trump for discussing stalled diplomatic talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

    During the meeting with Moon, Trump had asserted that he wanted to retain the sanctions imposed on North Korea while he worked towards getting the denuclearisation talks back on track with Kim.

    Moon is expected to participate in the proposed third US-North Korea summit, in order to keep the denuclearisation talks on track and to chalk out a peace deal to end the over six-decades-long Korean War.

    donald trump kim jong un trump kim summit us president

    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10:53 [IST]
