Bharat Biotech to begin Phase-1 trials of its intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 in Feb-March

New COVID variant: Air India flight with 256 from UK to land in Delhi

One in 30 now has Covid: London Mayor

International

oi-Deepika S

London, Jan 08: Mayor Sadiq Khan on Friday declared that one in 30 Londoners now has COVID-19, after a surge in coronavirus infections linked to a new strain.

"The stark reality is that we will run out of beds for patients in the next couple of weeks unless the spread of the virus slows down drastically," Khan said in a statement, urging greater support from the central UK government.

"One in 30 Londoners now has COVID-19. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die," he added.