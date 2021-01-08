One in 30 now has Covid: London Mayor

YouTube
    London, Jan 08: Mayor Sadiq Khan on Friday declared that one in 30 Londoners now has COVID-19, after a surge in coronavirus infections linked to a new strain.

    Representational Image

    "The stark reality is that we will run out of beds for patients in the next couple of weeks unless the spread of the virus slows down drastically," Khan said in a statement, urging greater support from the central UK government.

    "One in 30 Londoners now has COVID-19. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die," he added.

    Story first published: Friday, January 8, 2021, 20:25 [IST]
