On day 1 of Presidency, Biden to end Trump’s Muslim travel ban

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Jan 20: Halting the border wall, ending Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban and restoring the United States to the Paris climate accord and World Health Organisation will be among the 17 orders and actions that Joe Biden will sign on his first day as President.

AFP reported that Biden will end Trump's ban on visitors from several majority Muslim countries and halt construction of the Wall that was ordered by Trump on the US-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration.

Biden also plans to send a bill to Congress to revamp the immigration policies and give millions of undocumented migrants living in the country a path citizenship that was denied by the Trump administration, the report also said.

His aides said in a statement that Biden will take action not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration, but also to start moving the country forward.