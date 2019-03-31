  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    On anniversary of 2018 protests, tension soars at Gaza border

    By
    |

    Gaza, March 31: It was the first-year anniversary since the devastating Israeli attacks on Palestinian protesters on March 30 last year and thousands of Palestinians conducted a rally at the Israel-Gaza border on Saturday, March 30, facing Israeli military forces on the first anniversary of the "Great March of Return" protests, Reuters reported.

    On anniversary of 2018 protests, tension soars at Gaza border
    Representational Image

    Around 200 people were killed by Israeli troops since the demonstrations started on March 30 last year, according to Palestinian Health Ministry figures, said the Reuters report. One Israeli soldier also lost his life after being targeted by a Palestinian sniper.

    Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights: Syria, Turkey, Russia blast Donald Trump

    Tensions soared on the occasion of the anniversary as well as the Israeli forces gathered on the other side of the fortified frontier. A rocket attack from Gaza and other Israeli air strikes have already seen a charged-up situation earlier in the week.

    Three Palestinians were killed on Saturday, as medical officials in Gaza reported. Two of the deceased are 17-year-olds shot by the Israeli troops while protesting while the other was killed at an overnight protest that was being held hours before the main demonstration.

    More ISRAEL News

    Read more about:

    israel palestine military protest

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue