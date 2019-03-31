On anniversary of 2018 protests, tension soars at Gaza border

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Gaza, March 31: It was the first-year anniversary since the devastating Israeli attacks on Palestinian protesters on March 30 last year and thousands of Palestinians conducted a rally at the Israel-Gaza border on Saturday, March 30, facing Israeli military forces on the first anniversary of the "Great March of Return" protests, Reuters reported.

Around 200 people were killed by Israeli troops since the demonstrations started on March 30 last year, according to Palestinian Health Ministry figures, said the Reuters report. One Israeli soldier also lost his life after being targeted by a Palestinian sniper.

Tensions soared on the occasion of the anniversary as well as the Israeli forces gathered on the other side of the fortified frontier. A rocket attack from Gaza and other Israeli air strikes have already seen a charged-up situation earlier in the week.

Three Palestinians were killed on Saturday, as medical officials in Gaza reported. Two of the deceased are 17-year-olds shot by the Israeli troops while protesting while the other was killed at an overnight protest that was being held hours before the main demonstration.