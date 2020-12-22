On Air Force drill with Pakistan, China tells India to take objective view

The Message of Balakot: Don’t mess with us

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Beijing, Dec 22: China has told India to take a objective view on the Chinese-Pakistan Air Force drills, while defending the ongoing joint exercises of its Air Force with Islamabad.

The two countries are holding their annual exercises, Shaheen (Eagle)-IX, since the second week of December in Pakistan's Sindh province.

When asked about the exercise, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said that the drills were part of a routine agreement.

India should not be worried about our ties with Pakistan: Russia

"As all-weather Strategic Cooperation Partners, China and Pakistan have friendly exchanges and cooperation in many areas including politics, economy, military, and security," the spokesperson said.

With out naming India, Wang said we are committed to jointly upholding regional peace and stability. The relevant cooperation is a routine arrangement between the two militaries. It is not targeting any third party. We hope that the relevant Party can view this in an objective manner.