Omicron scare: US mandates Covid negative report for all incoming passengers
International
Washington, Dec 05: Amid rising concern for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the United States on Sunday mandated all passengers, including those from India, to carry a negative Covid-19 report.
Proof of recovery from the Covid infection is also acceptable. The new protocol comes into effect from December 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has said.
Story first published: Sunday, December 5, 2021, 14:50 [IST]