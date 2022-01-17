Won't recognise Taliban as new govt but 'must deal with new realities': Britain

Officers of UK's Counter Terrorism Policing arrest two teenagers in Texas synagogue attack

Colleyville, Jan 17: Police in England said Sunday they had arrested two teenagers in their investigation into an armed British national holding four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue.

The Greater Manchester Police did not name the suspects or whether they faced any charges. They described them as teenagers who were in custody for questioning.

FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont referred questions to police in Manchester.

