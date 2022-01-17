YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Officers of UK's Counter Terrorism Policing arrest two teenagers in Texas synagogue attack

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Colleyville, Jan 17: Police in England said Sunday they had arrested two teenagers in their investigation into an armed British national holding four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue.

    Officers of UKs Counter Terrorism Policing arrest two teenagers in Texas synagogue attack

    The Greater Manchester Police did not name the suspects or whether they faced any charges. They described them as teenagers who were in custody for questioning.

    FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont referred questions to police in Manchester.

    More BRITAIN News  

    Read more about:

    britain arrested texas

    Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 9:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X