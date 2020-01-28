Nurses looked like 'Hoors’ after doctor gave me injection: Imran Khan

oi-Mousumi Dash

Karachi, Jan 28: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan made a controversial comment on Tuesday by saying that nurses, who worked at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital where he was admitted, looked like "hoors" (in the Arabic language is a woman who is absolutely gorgeous and beautiful) after he was given injection that calmed his pain.

Reportedly, Khan, who was admitted to the hospital after suffering a fall from the stage, addressed an event where he stated his ordeal of the pain of breaking bones, he then said the nurses looked like "hoors" after a doctor administered him an injection that calmed his pain.

Besides, the Pakistan PM humorously said soon after the injection was pushed into his body, all his magically vanished.

Khan said that he didn't even remember what he said. But, later the pain also came back after the injection's effect went.

The Pakistan PM, a man who ruled the Pakistani cricket pitch in 1970, won the World Cup Trophy for his country in 1992, also ruled the hearts of many women off the pitch as well, as per the years of testimonies and speculations are to be believed.