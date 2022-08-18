India
    NSA Doval meets Russian Dy PM, discusses trade, economic ties

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Aug 18: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov held talks in Moscow with a focus on trade and economic ties between the countries including the peaceful use of outer space.

    Ajit Doval
    File photo of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

    According to a Russian readout on Thursday, Manturov held talks with Doval in his capacity as Chair of the Russian part of the Intergovernmental Russia-India Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation.

    It said the two sides discussed the development of trade and economic ties and current issues related to cooperation in other spheres of mutual interest, including the peaceful use of outer space.

    "I think it is important to use the mechanism of the Intergovernmental Commission to the maximum degree in order to strengthen bilateral collaboration across the board," Manturov stressed, according to the readout.

    NSA Ajit Doval holds talks with his Russian counterpart in MoscowNSA Ajit Doval holds talks with his Russian counterpart in Moscow

    In the last few months, India has increased the import of discounted crude oil from Russia notwithstanding increasing disquiet over it by several Western powers.

    India's crude oil imports from Russia have jumped over 50 times since April and now it makes up for 10 per cent of all crude bought from overseas.

    Last month, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov said Russia appreciates India for not supporting attempts to isolate it in multilateral forums and that bilateral trade between the two countries is on an upswing.

    India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

    Doval was on a two-day visit to Russia.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 22:57 [IST]
