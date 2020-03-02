  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NRC won't have implications on Bangladesh: India assures

    By PTI
    |

    Dhaka, Mar 02: India on Monday assured Bangladesh that the updation of the National Register of Citizens will have no implications for its people, asserting that it is a process that is entirely internal to the country.

    Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan cancelled their visits to India in December over prevailing situation following passage of the new citizenship bill.

    NRC wont have implications on Bangladesh: India assures

    Bangladesh was also apparently upset following the roll out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam even though India conveyed to it that the issue was an internal matter of the country.

    Assam NRC data back online after 10 days: Report

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had taken up the issue of NRC with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral meeting in New York in September.

    "Updation of National Register of Citizens is a process that is entirely internal to India," Foreign Secretary Shringla said on Monday.

    "India assures Bangladesh that NRC will have no implications for the country and its people," he said at a seminar 'Bangladesh & India: A Promising Future' held in Dhaka. Shringla, who previously served as India's high commissioner in Dhaka, is in Bangladesh on a visit during which he would meet Prime Minister Hasina and Foreign Minister Momen.

    According to the he Citizenship Amendment Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.

    More NATIONAL REGISTER OF CITIZENS News

    Read more about:

    national register of citizens bangladesh

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 13:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X