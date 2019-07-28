  • search
    Now, NASA gives you an opportunity to send your name to Mars

    Washington, July 28: The National Aeronautics and Space Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) is giving the public an opportunity to send their names to the Mars 2020 rover mission. Yes, you read it right. You can send your names to Mars. And, if you want to then hurry up.

    If all goes according to the plan, the rover is scheduled to launch as early as July 2020, with the spacecraft expected to touch down on Mars in February 2021.

    NASA's Mars 2020 mission will enquire about the possibility of survival of humans on the red planet.

    NASA will use an electron beam to stencil the submitted names onto a silicon chip with lines of text smaller than one-thousandth the width of a human hair (75 nanometers).

    Taking to Twitter, NASA said, "It's not too late to send your name to Mars! Our #Mars2020 Rover is gearing up for its seven-month journey to the Red Planet and you can send your name along for the ride. Get your boarding pass."

    From now until September 30, you can add your name to the list (and obtain a souvenir boarding pass to Mars) here.

    However, netizens are trolling NASA for an invitation. While one user wrote, "Me nah...can I send someone? Like physically (sic)".

    another asked, "Can we send real people? Asking for 65 million friends. (sic)" and yet another tweeted, "What if someone else has the same name of mine? Then what? #NASA. (sic)"

    Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 15:41 [IST]
