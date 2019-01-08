Not sure of marrying again, Trump said in 1990… well, he did… twice again!

Washington, Jan 8: In September 1990, Donald Trump, in his late 40s then, appeared on The Joan Rivers Show, an American talk show and said he was not sure about marrying again in his life. The current American president, only a business tycoon then, was going through a turmoil in his life at the moment. He was in the middle of a public divorce from his first wife Ivana Trump, mother of his businesswoman daughter Ivanka, and was involved in a steamy affair with TV personality Marla Maples, 17-year junior to him.

"Do you think you will ever get married again?" Trump was asked in the hour-long episode, which was set to be broadcast on Monday (January 7) night on the TV network Decades. Trump's reply on the occasion was: "I don't know. It really depends on what happens with life. I really don't know. It's sort of a difficult right now in terms of that."

Trump however found his life easier and within three years, he was married to Maples after they had a daughter Tiffany the same year. The two also got divorced in 1997 though Trump was not yet done. In 2005, the real estate businessman got married to his current wife and First Lady Melania Knauss (Trump), a former model from Slovenia after he met her in 1998.

The interviewer, Joan Rivers, who died in 2014, made use of the opportunity in 2016 to rib Trump about his legendary womanising, which came to the public space just ahead of the presidential election in 2016 when a leaked Hollywood recording revealed Trump speaking about 'grabbing' women by their reproductive organs.

In the 1990 interview, Rivers jokingly told Trump: "If you had slept with every woman they [the media] claimed you slept with..."

Trump's reply was: "I'd be dead. One way of the other, from whatever or from whatever."