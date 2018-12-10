  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Not stolen anyone's money: Vijay Mallya

    By
    |

    London, Dec 10: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya said he has not stolen anyone's money and his offer to pay back the loan amount of banks is not a bogus one.

    Liquor baron Vijay Mallya
    Liquor baron Vijay Mallya

    when asked 'how genuine is his offer of settlement', Vijay Mallya, said, "There is nothing genuine or ingenuine. Please understand that the offer has been made in a court of law. Nobody disrespects a court of law."

    "I have filed a comprehensive settlement application before the Karnataka High Court, which is also being heard today, " Mallya told reporters.

    Also Read | Even if UK court rules in favour of extradition, Mallya unlikely to return to India early

    The Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Monday will deliver its verdict on whether beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crore.

    A joint team of CBI and ED, led by CBI Joint Director A Sai Manohar, has left for the UK to attend the court proceedings. Earlier, special joint director Rakesh Asthana, who has been sent on leave, was leading the case.

    Read more about:

    vijay mallya united kingdom karnataka

    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue