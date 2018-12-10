Home News International Not stolen anyone's money: Vijay Mallya

London, Dec 10: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya said he has not stolen anyone's money and his offer to pay back the loan amount of banks is not a bogus one.

when asked 'how genuine is his offer of settlement', Vijay Mallya, said, "There is nothing genuine or ingenuine. Please understand that the offer has been made in a court of law. Nobody disrespects a court of law."

"I have filed a comprehensive settlement application before the Karnataka High Court, which is also being heard today, " Mallya told reporters.

The Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Monday will deliver its verdict on whether beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crore.

A joint team of CBI and ED, led by CBI Joint Director A Sai Manohar, has left for the UK to attend the court proceedings. Earlier, special joint director Rakesh Asthana, who has been sent on leave, was leading the case.