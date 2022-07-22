Not Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss likely to be new UK PM: Report

New UK prime minister to be announced on September 5

oi-Deepika S

London, July 22: Liz Truss has widened her lead over British-Indian ex-minister Rishi Sunak in the race to be the UK's next Prime Minister.

According to the latest YouGov survey, Truss has extended a commanding 28 lead over Rishi Sunik, in the race to replace Boris Johnson.

On Thursday, Conservative Party members voted to send both Sunak and Truss through to the final stage of the party's leadership contest in the race to replace Boris Johnson.

One of them will now be selected as the next Prime Minister by the party membership in a ballot running from August 4 until early September, according to the YouGov survey.

Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss advance to final 2 in race for UK PM; Penny Mordaunt knocked out

YouGov is a leading British international Internet-based market research and data analytics firm.

Earlier this week, figures suggested that Truss, 46, would beat the 42-year-old former Chancellor in a hypothetical head-to-head by 19 points.

Now, with the final two announced and the summer campaign just beginning, a new YouGov poll of Tory members suggests Truss retains her strong advantage.

According to the survey of 730 Conservative Party members on Wednesday and Thursday, 62 per cent said that they would vote for Truss and 38 per cent opted for Sunak, excluding those who said they wouldn't vote or did not know.

Truss has a 24 percentage point lead, up from a 20-point lead two days before.

The current size of the Conservative membership is unknown, but at the last leadership election in 2019 there were around 160,000 members, and insiders expect it to have grown, meaning the polling is not representative of the party.

Truss beats Sunak in every age category, amongst men and women and amongst those who voted Brexit, Sky News reported.

The only category where Sunak beats Truss is among 2016 Remain voters.

This is a striking reverse, given the foreign secretary supported Remain during the referendum while the ex-chancellor campaigned for Brexit, the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

It marks a remarkable turnaround for Sunak. He was the frontrunner during all five rounds of voting by Tory MPs, but polling suggests he is now the underdog amongst the party membership, the Sky News report added.