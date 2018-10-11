Not over yet! Deposed Maldives president Abdulla Yameen challenges poll verdict

Male, Oct 11: He might have lost power in the recent election but former Maldivian president Abdulla Yameen is not ready to let it go yet. Known for his autocratic tendencies, Yameen has taken a legal course to challenge the verdict that overwhelmingly went against him.

The 59-year-old leader lost the September 23 election unexpectedly even as his major opponents were behind bars or in exile. He had also conceded defeat after losing to a unity opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

However, there was a change of plan as lawyers of Yameen's Progressive Party of Maldives told the media that they were not convinced with the election results for they suspect it was rigged by the election commission and filed a challenge with the Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 10.

"We reviewed the numerous complaints filed by President Yameen's supporters before deciding to file this challenge," Yameen's lead lawyer Mohamed Saleem was quoted as saying.

He said the former president decided that the challenge must be filed for the sake of his supporters' rights.

It was though not clear whether the country's apex court would agree to entertain the challenge and Yameen's opponents were hopeful that it would not.

Maldives were threatened with sanctions if free election was not held and if Yameen did not accept the outcome.