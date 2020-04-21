North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in grave danger after surgery: Reports

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Apr 21: The US is monitoring the health of North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un after he underwent a surgery. CNN reported that the leader is in grave danger after he underwent a surgery.

There have been speculations about his health after he has missed several events. He recently missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15. Four days before that he had been seen at a government meeting.

While the severity is hard to assess, the concerns about his health are credible, the CNN report said citing sources.

The Daily NK, an online newspaper based in South Korea, which reports on North Korea said that Kim Jong had undergone a cardiovascular system procedure on April 12.