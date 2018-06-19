Prior reports on Kim Jong-un’s 3rd visit to China today show he's a confident leader now

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un was set to visit China on Tuesday, June 19, for a two-day visit, Japanese and Chinese news reports said.

This will be Kim's third visit to the neighbouring country since March this year and exactly a week after his historic summit with US President Donald Trump.

Kim is expected to brief Chinese President Xi Jinping about his meeting with Trump and also discuss a possible negotiating strategy.

Kim is said to have a successful meeting with Trump in Singapore last week where he reiterated Pyongyang's commitment to denuclearisation as against the US's guaranteeing it security. Though observers were sceptical about the joint declaration that the two leaders came after the summit, yet hopes were high about peace in the Korean Peninsula.

However, the significance of Kim's third visit to China is that it has been reported about prior to his arrival - something that didn't happen during his first two times.

In March end, Kim visited Beijing secretly in a train after Trump accepted Pyongyang's indirect offer to hold direct talks. In early May, Kim's personal plane - one from North Korea's Air Koryo - was spotted in the coastal city of Dalian in East China, giving rise to speculations and it was later confirmed that the North Korean leader made his second secret trip to China amid the growing uncertainty in the run-up to the summit with Trump.

The prior acknowledgement that Kim was set to make his third visit to China by air confirms that the leader is now more confident about foreign engagements and is no more shy to talk to the relevant powers on how to proceed on the peace roadmap. China is North Korea's closest ally in the region and Kim has visited it at every crucial juncture to seek guidance and assistance on how to deal with the Americans and their allies.

China, although is a foe to the US, has fully supported the North Korea-US talk for it helps its own interest of seeing a peaceful neighbourhood, something which was being threatened by the North's reckless nuclear ambitions. It has also suggested the UN Security Council to consider easing economic sanctions on North Korea even though Trump said that they would remain as long as Pyongyang had the weapons.

The U president, however, has sought to end war games with South Korea in the Korean Peninsula besides hinting at removing American troops stationed in the South in the future. South Korea and Japan, the other US ally in the region, though are not convinced about the move.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day