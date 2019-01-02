  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ‘Nomophobia’ crowned as People's word of 2018, but what does it mean?

    By
    |

    Los Angeles, Jan 2: 'Nomophobia' has been named as Cambridge Dictionary's word of 2018. According to a blog post by Cambridge Dictionary, fans of online Cambridge Dictionary voted for the word that they believe best sums up the year 2018.

    The dictionary defines the word as "a fear or worry at the idea of being without your mobile phones or unable to use it", a phenomenon which all of us can relate to even though we might not have heard the word before.

    ‘Nomophobia’ crowned as Peoples word of 2018, but what does it mean?

    Nomophobia's earliest known use was in 2008 by YouGov researchers, in a report commissioned by the UK Post Office. Eventually, it began to appear in UK media and has since spread around the globe. Earlier this year, it was added to the online Cambridge Dictionary.

    While nomophobia is not a scientific term, it's one that has become increasingly popular among researchers in recent years as technology addictions are now more prevalent than ever before.

    The word Nomophobia was selected from the list of three other words, put out by Cambridge dictionary calling for people's vote on social media. It must be noted that Nomophobic is not a scientific term, however, over the years, has gained popularity among researchers due to technological advancement.

    Read more about:

    cambridge dictionary

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 10:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue