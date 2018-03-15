Nobel-winning professor's wife found dead at landfill in Illinois

Rockford, March 15: Japanese Nobel Prize-winning chemistry professor's wife was found dead at a landfill hours after the couple was reported missing in Indiana. Authorities in northern Illinois are investigating the matter.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that deputies found 80-year-old Sumire Negishi's body and the couple's car Tuesday at Orchard Hills Landfill outside Rockford shortly after they found 82-year-old Ei-ichi Negishi walking nearby.

The sheriff's department says foul play is not suspected, but wouldn't discuss autopsy results. The release says the husband is hospitalized.

The couple was reported missing Monday from their home about 200 miles (320 kilometers) away in West Lafayette, Indiana, where Ei-ichi is a Purdue University chemistry professor. The Japanese scientist won a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2010.

PTI

