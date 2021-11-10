We can all live in peace: Pak Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala on Kashmir

Birmingham [UK], Nov 10: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has announced that she married her beau in a small nikkah ceremony at Birmingham home.

She took Twitter to announce the news and wrote, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

Malala Yousafzai also shared a couple of pictures from her wedding.

In the said photos, Malala is seen wearing a tea pink outfit paired with simple jewellery. Her husband Asser sported a simple suit and matched his tie to her outfit.

Malala's father Ziauddin Yousafzai also shared his happiness over her marriage. "It is beyond words. Toor Pekai and I are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Alhamdulillah," he wrote on twitter.

Malala Yousafza, who is popularly known as Malala, is the world's youngest Nobel Prize winner and second Pakistani to be honoured with the award. Survivor of the Pakistani-Taliban assassination attempt at the age of 15, she is an advocate of girls' education. Her advocacy has grown into an international movement.

She was shot in the head when she was 15 by the Taliban gunmen for promoting education among girls in Mingora, Swat Valley in northern Pakistan following which she shifted to Birmingham in the UK.

At the age of 11-12, Malala used to write for BBC Urdu under a pseudonym over her life during the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan's occupation of Swat.