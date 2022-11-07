No warning. Impersonators will be suspended: What else did Musk say today?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New York, Nov 7: Major changes are taking place at Twitter following the takeover by billionaire and Tesla boss, Elon Musk who is constantly hinting about the many changes the social media platform might see in the near future.

Apart from announcing his $8/month model for attaining a blue tick on Twitter and after he laid off a big chunk of the workforce, the 51-year-old billionaire in his latest tweet has said that the Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another.

The platform's new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names - not their account names - and tweeted as Elon Musk.

"Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying "parody" will be permanently suspended," Musk wrote.

Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

While Twitter previously issued warnings before suspensions, now that it is rolling out "widespread verification, there will be no warning." In fact, "any name change at all" would compel the temporary loss of a verified check mark, the world's richest man said.

Widespread verification will democratize journalism & empower the voice of the people — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

The business magnate said his commitment to free speech extended even to not banning the account following his plane, even though that was a direct personal safety risk.

My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

On Saturday, a Twitter update for iOS devices listed on Apple's app store said users who "sign up now" for the new "Twitter Blue with verification" can get the blue check next to their names "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow."

It said the service would first be available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK as reported by news agency PTI. However, it was not available Sunday and there was no indication when it would roll go live. A Twitter employ, Esther Crawford, told The Associated Press it is coming "soon but it hasn't launched yet."

Meanwhile, many companies have paused advertising on the platform out of concern it could become more unruly under Musk.

Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of safety and integrity, sought to assuage such concerns in a tweet on Friday. He said the company's front-line content moderation staff was the group least affected by the job cuts. Musk tweeted late Friday that there was no choice but to cut jobs "when the company is losing over $4M/day." He did not provide details on the daily losses at Twitter and said employees who lost their jobs were offered three months' pay as severance.