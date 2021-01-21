'No time to waste': Joe Biden posts first tweet as US President

Joe Biden pledges to 'repair America's alliances, engage with the world once again' in his maiden speech

Washington, Jan 21: US President Joe Biden sent his first tweet after taking oath sayingthat there is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises the country is facing.

"There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families," Biden tweeted from the @POTUS account.

The account's bio reads: "46th President of the United States, husband to @FLOTUS, proud dad and pop".

Earlier today, Twitter officially turned over the institutional White House accounts to the Biden administration.

President Biden will now have access to the @POTUS account and Vice President Harris will have @VP.

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday at a historic inaugural ceremony, pledging to unite the country and calling on Americans to end the "uncivil war" that has fractured the deeply polarised nation.

Kamala Harris was also sworn in as America's first woman Vice President in a time-honoured ceremony on the steps of the US Capitol, amidst unprecedented security following the January 6 mob attack in Washington D.C. by supporters of former president Donald Trump.