No Time To Die! James Bond publicity tour of China scrapped amid coronavirus outbreak

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Los Angeles, Feb 17: The latest James Bond movie 'No Time To Die' publicity tour in Beijing and in other cities in China has been scrapped over fears of the deadly coronavirus.

According to Deadline, movie's lead star Daniel Craig and other cast members won't attend the April screening or the subsequent publicity tour of the country. Cinemas across the world's second-largest box office market remain shut indefinitely amid efforts to controlling the spread of the virus. There is currently little clarity on when business may return to normal.

The death toll in China now exceeds 1,770 people.

Craig returns to play the suave British spy for the fifth and final time in the movie, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

"No Time To Die" also stars Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and others. The film is slated for a UK release on April 8 and in North America on April 10.