No comment, but keeping an eye on it: India on political turmoil in Pakistan

Will play till the last ball says Imran Khan who faces trust vote today

America wants me out of power, says Imran Khan in address to nation

No superpower can dictate India's foreign policy: Imran Khan's praise for India

International

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Apr 08: In his address to the nation, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said no superpower can dictate India's foreign policy.

"Indians are 'khuddar quam' (very self respecting people). No superpower can dictate terms to India. I'm disappointed that only due to RSS ideology and what is done with Kashmir we don't have a good relation," he said.

"There is rampant horse-trading in the opposition camp. Which country's democracy allows these kinds of acts.I'm not anti-American but we don't need a one-sided relationship. Look at India,no one can dictate to India on their foreign policy(the way they dictate to us)," he added.

The cricketer-turned-politician went further to say that Pakistan must have an independent foreign policy.

In a landmark 5-0 verdict, a five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday unanimously struck down the deputy speaker's ruling on the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Khan and ordered restoration of the National Assembly, saying the prime minister's move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was "unconstitutional".

The court also ordered the speaker of the lower house to call the session of the national assembly on April 9 at 10 am (local time) to organise a no-confidence vote. It ordered the election of the new prime minister if the no-confidence motion succeeded.

The opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Prime Minister Khan and already they showed the support of more than the needed strength.

Khan faces the possibility of being the first prime minister in Pakistan's history to be voted out in a no-confidence motion.

The cricketer-turned politician came to power in 2018 with promises to create a Naya Pakistan' but miserably failed to address the basic problem of keeping the prices of commodities in control. The current term of the National Assembly was to end in August, 2023.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.