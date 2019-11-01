  • search
    No passport says Imran Khan while announcing concessions for Kartarpur pilgrims

    Islamabad, Nov 01: Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan announced concessions for Indian pilgrims going to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara at Kartarpur in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak spent the last years of his life.

    Imran Khan tweeted,"for Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I've waived off 2 requirements: they won't need a passport-just a valid ID; ii)they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee to be charged on day of inauguration&on Guruji's 550th birthday."

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
    An agreement has been signed by India and Pakistan for the Kartarpur corridor. This would connect Darbar Sahib with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab. This would facilitate the visa free movement of Indian pilgrims. They would only have to obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

    Story first published: Friday, November 1, 2019, 10:27 [IST]
