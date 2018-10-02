No impact on India after US withdraws from Paris agreement: Official

Washington, Oct 2: On Monday (Oct 1), an environment official said India is not in favour of reopening of clauses of Paris agreement on climate change. Environment secretary C. K. Mishra asserted that Trump administration pulling out from the climate agreement will not have any adverse impact on India.

The Paris agreement aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Trump keeping 'open mind' on Paris Agreement: Report

"In all our negotiations, that we are having today or we are going to have tomorrow, the US is part of it. There has been a talk of reopening of some of the clauses of Paris agreement. "India is not in favour and that has been largely accepted. So as of now, if the US is with us, it strengthens the climate change negotiations, but I don't think we are having an adverse impact affect as far as negotiations are concerned," Mishra told reporters.

When asked whether this would have any adverse impact on India after US pulled out from agreement, Mishra told that it won't have any impact on the country.

Also Read | Paris Agreement goals are unlikely to be met

Paris agreement is an agreement within UNFCCC which was signed in 2015. It not only strengthens its response to threat of climate change but also strengthens the ability of countries to deal with the impacts of climate changes.

PTI