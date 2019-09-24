No idea why Obama got Nobel Prize: Trump complains he deserves it if given out fairly

New York, Sep 24: The US President Donald Trump said that Nobel Prizes aren't handed out "fairly." And if they were, he believes he would receive one for "a lot of things."

One of his oldest grievances, that it's unfair he never got the Nobel peace prize.

"I would get a Nobel prize for a lot of things, if they give it out fairly, which they don't," he complained.

While speaking to the Pakistani Press before a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Trump was asked by a reporter if he deserved a Nobel Prize.

During his answer, the President also criticized President Barack Obama receiving a Nobel Peace Prize "immediately" after Obama was elected President.

"They gave one to Obama immediately upon his ascent to the presidency and he had no idea why he got it. You know what? That was the only thing I agreed with him on," Trump said.

Obama was given the peace prize for "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people," even though he had only just become president.

The US president was speaking at a bilateral meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.