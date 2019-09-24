  • search
Trending Onion Price Howdy Modi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No idea why Obama got Nobel Prize: Trump complains he deserves it if given out fairly

    By
    |

    New York, Sep 24: The US President Donald Trump said that Nobel Prizes aren't handed out "fairly." And if they were, he believes he would receive one for "a lot of things."

    One of his oldest grievances, that it's unfair he never got the Nobel peace prize.

    No idea why Obama got Nobel Prize: Trump complains he deserves it if given out fairly
    US President Donald Trump

    "I would get a Nobel prize for a lot of things, if they give it out fairly, which they don't," he complained.

    'Where do you find reporters like these? Trump mocks Pak journalist

    While speaking to the Pakistani Press before a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Trump was asked by a reporter if he deserved a Nobel Prize.

    During his answer, the President also criticized President Barack Obama receiving a Nobel Peace Prize "immediately" after Obama was elected President.

    "They gave one to Obama immediately upon his ascent to the presidency and he had no idea why he got it. You know what? That was the only thing I agreed with him on," Trump said.

    Obama was given the peace prize for "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people," even though he had only just become president.

    The US president was speaking at a bilateral meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump un general assembly barack obama nobel peace prize

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 11:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue