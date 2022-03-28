No-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan tabled in Pakistan National Assembly

Deepika S

Islamabad, Mar 28: The Opposition has tabled the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly. The house will begin a debate on the motion, which was moved by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday.

The no-trust motion voting should be held between three to seven days, once taken up by the house.

The nine-member opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan People Party (PPP) had signed the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government on March 8.

In the 342-member National Assembly, the Opposition needs 172 votes to remove Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician. The PTI has 155 members in the House and needs at least 172 lawmakers on its side to remain in the government. The party has the support of 23 members belonging to at least six political parties.

The Opposition with the support of the PML-Q, Balochistan Awami Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has 163 members. However the 17 members of the three major government allies are still undecided and they are negotiating with both the sides.

Imran Khan cannot dissolve the house as the Pakistan constitution does not allow it. If he loses the trust vote then the next largest party, PML-N forms the government under Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif. However if Imran Khan recommends the dissolution of the House, then he cannot head the government. It would then be headed by a third person and the process for the same is very cumbersome.

The Speaker on the other hand can only delay the trust vote. In such an event Imran Khan can resign and call for fresh elections before the trust vote is tabled.