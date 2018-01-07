No alliance with US anymore, says Pakistan foreign minister

Pakistan on Sunday declared that it no longer has an alliance with the United State. The statement comes a day after the United States announced the suspension of all security aid to Pakistan.

In an interview with Wall Street Journal, Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said the country's alliance with the US seems to be coming to an end.

"We do not have any alliance, this is not how allies behave," Asif told WSJ in an interview on January 5.

On Thursday, the administration of President Donald Trump had said that security assistance was on hold "until the Pakistani government takes decisive action against groups, including the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network".

The US accuses Pakistan of harbouring militants, who it claims kill American soldiers in Afghanistan, while Islamabad says Washington doesn't adequately acknowledge Pakistan's role in decimating al Qaeda or its sacrifice of thousands of lives after joining America's 'war on terror'.

The Trump administration has suspended about $2 billion in security aid to Pakistan for failing to clamp down on the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network terror groups and dismantle their safe havens.

Asif had earlier accused the US of acting like "a friend who always betrays". "The US behaviour is neither that of an ally nor of a friend. It is a friend who always betrays."

OneIndia News