Nice attack: A list of all the terrorist strikes France has faced in last 5 years

Nice, Oct 30: A knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist attack at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday.

The attack comes while France is still reeling from the beheading earlier this month of French middle school teacher by a man of Chechen origin.

The attacker had said he wanted to punish Paty for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a civics lesson.

Here are the other attacks that have taken place in France over the past few years:

7-9 January 2015: 2 Islamist militants break into Charlie Hebdo office on 7 January and rake it with bullets, killing 12 people. Next day, another militant killed a policewoman and took hostages at a supermarket on 9 January, killing four before police shoot him dead.

13 November 2015: Gun-and-bomb attacks rocked Paris, killing 130 people and 368 are wounded. Islamic State took responsibility of the attacks. Two of the 10 known perpetrators were Belgian citizens and three others were French.

14 June 2016: A Frenchman of Moroccan origin stabbed a police commander to death outside his home in a Paris suburb and killed his partner, who also worked for the police.

The attacker told police negotiators during a siege that he was answering an appeal by Islamic State.

14 July 2016: A gunman drived a heavy truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, killing 86 people and injuring scores more in an attack claimed by Islamic State. The attacker is identified as a Tunisian-born Frenchman.

26 July 2016: Two attackers killed a priest and seriously wounded another hostage in a church in northern France before being shot dead by French police. Francois Hollande, who was France's president at the time, says the two hostage-takers had pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

3 October 2019: Mickael Harpon, a 45-year-old IT specialist with security clearance to work in the Paris police headquarters, killed three police officers and one civilian employee before being shot dead by police. He had converted to Islam about 10 years earlier.

23 March 2018: A gunman killed three people in southwestern France after holding up a car, firing on police and taking hostages in a supermarket, screaming "Allahu Akbar". Security forces storm the building and kill him.

25 September 2020: Two people were stabbed and wounded near the former office of the Charlie Hebdo. A man originally from Pakistan was arrested over the attack.