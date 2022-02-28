Next 24 hours 'crucial' for Ukraine, President Zelenskyy tells UK's Johnson

Operation Ganga: Air India's three more flights bring back 688 Indians from Ukraine

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kyviv, Feb 28: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy again last evening.

The Prime Minister Johnson lauded the bravery of the Ukrainian people following the Russian invasion and praised the leadership of President Zelenskyy in the face of such adversity.

The resistance of the Ukrainian people was heroic, Johnson added.

President Zelenskyy said he believed the next 24 hours was a crucial period for Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said he would do all he could to help ensure defensive aid from the UK and allies reached Ukraine.

The leaders agreed to continue to stay in close contact and the Prime Minister reiterated the UK's staunch support for Ukraine's sovereignty.

Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 7:06 [IST]