    New Zealand Mosque attacks: Gunman acted alone, may have had support, say cops

    By PTI
    Christchurch, Mar 18: New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush says gunman who killed 50 people and wounded others at two Christchurch mosques acted alone but may have had support.

    Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant was arrested moments after the shootings on Friday. He was charged with a single count of murder and a judge said Saturday he may face other charges.

    Bush said at a Monday news conference that "We believe absolutely there was only one attacker responsible for this."

    [New Zealand Mosque attack: Australian police search homes linked to gunman]

    But he added that the support of other people hasn't been ruled out and is "a very, very important part of our investigation."

    New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern says gun law reforms will be announced within 10 days following the Christchurch shootings that killed 50 people. She said Cabinet ministers had met and made an in-principle decision to tighten gun ownership but details still need to be worked out.

