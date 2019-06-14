  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New Zealand mosque attack defendant pleads not guilty

    By PTI
    |

    Christchurch, June 14: The man accused of shooting dead 51 Muslim worshippers in the Christchurch mosque attacks pleaded not guilty Friday to multiple murder and terrorism charges.

    Appearing in Christchurch High Court via audio-visual link from a maximum-security prison in Auckland, Brenton Tarrant sat silently as lawyer Shane Tait said his client pleaded "not guilty to all charges".

    New Zealand mosque attack defendant pleads not guilty
    Representational Image

    The self-proclaimed white supremacist has been charged with 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and engaging in a terrorist act over the March 15 atrocity in he South island city.

    New Zealand attacks: Tearful Muslims return to Christchurch mosque

    The 28-year-old Australian allegedly opened fire in the packed Al Noor mosque during Friday prayers and then travelled across town to continue the carnage in the suburban Linwood mosque. The court heard that mental health assessments had found Tarrant was fit to stand trial for the worst massacre in modern New Zealand history.

    About 80 survivors and relatives of those killed packed into the courthouse's public gallery for a glimpse of Tarrant. Wearing a grey crewneck jersey, Tarrant smirked at times during the hearing. Judge Cameron Mander set a trial date of May 4 next year, with Tait saying it was expected to last six weeks.

    More TERRORISM News

    Read more about:

    terrorism new zealand mosque

    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 10:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue