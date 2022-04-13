New York shooting: Gunman fired 33 rounds while wearing gas mask

In one of the worst fires in NYC, nine children among 19 charred to death

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Apr 13: The gunman in the gas mask fired 33 times on Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, the police said. He opened fire during the rush hour in New York which eventually turned out to be a nightmare for many commuters.

The incident triggered widespread panic. After several hours the police named the person of interest as Frank James. Over 20 persons were injured and several others suffered from smoke inhalation.

James is believed to be linked to previous crimes too. The police are however not probing it as an incident of terror. The police also put out a $50,000 for information regarding James.

The police learnt that 33 rounds were fired from a Glock 9mm semi-automatic hand gun. "Days like this are playing out too often in cities across America. It's going to take an entire nation to speak out and push back," the New York Mayor said.

The Mayor also said that the security camera had malfunctioned at the station and there were no cops present there as the chaos unfolded at around 8.30 am local time.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 8:19 [IST]