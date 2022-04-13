YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New York shooting: Gunman fired 33 rounds while wearing gas mask

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Apr 13: The gunman in the gas mask fired 33 times on Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, the police said. He opened fire during the rush hour in New York which eventually turned out to be a nightmare for many commuters.

    New York shooting: Gunman fired 33 rounds while wearing gas mask

    The incident triggered widespread panic. After several hours the police named the person of interest as Frank James. Over 20 persons were injured and several others suffered from smoke inhalation.

    James is believed to be linked to previous crimes too. The police are however not probing it as an incident of terror. The police also put out a $50,000 for information regarding James.

    The police learnt that 33 rounds were fired from a Glock 9mm semi-automatic hand gun. "Days like this are playing out too often in cities across America. It's going to take an entire nation to speak out and push back," the New York Mayor said.

    The Mayor also said that the security camera had malfunctioned at the station and there were no cops present there as the chaos unfolded at around 8.30 am local time.

    More NEW YORK News  

    Read more about:

    new york gunman

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 8:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X