New York Police rescues a precious thing for this English couple and the partners are over the moon

By
    New York, Dec 4: It is not always that the police rescue an engagement ring after it is lost for it is too small and the lawkeepers are busy cracking far bigger cases. But recently, the New York Police Department (NYPD) earned bouquets for rescuing an engagement ring that a couple lost at the Times Square. It was lost after the man who was proposing to her partner dropped it out of excitement on Friday (November 30) night. The couple regained their smile, thanks to the police's smart work, and they expressed their gratitude.

    Image Courtesy: @NYPDnews

    The official account of the NYPD shared the incident's CCTV footage in search of the couple.

    "WANTED for dropping his fiancée's ring in @TimesSquareNYC! She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them?" read the tweet.

    The couple, as it was found later, is from England. John Drennan and Daniella Anthony tweeted on Sunday, December 2, saying they were happy and grateful that the police officers found the ring for them.

    The police department was looking for the couple since Saturday, December 1, after they found the ring. Drennan proposed to Anthony in Central Park and the latter said the ring slipped off her finger and fell into the grate.

    The woman told The New York Times that she was "literally crying" and that "it was the worst moment" of her life. They sought police help but initially they could not recover it. The dejected couple left for England without leaving behind its contact information. Drennan reportedly bought a second ring after reaching the airport.

    Here are some of the reactions to the incident on Twitter:

    Read more about:

    new york couple wedding

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 9:22 [IST]
