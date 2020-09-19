New York mass shooting: 13 people suffer gun shot in Rochester, two reported dead

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New York, Sep 19: A mass shooting broke out in New York on Friday midnight where at least a dozen people have reportedly sustained gunshot wounds, local officials and witnesses have confirmed. Emergency services have been pressed into action.

Accoridng to reports, the shooting began at around 12:30 am on Saturday and officers received the emergency distress calls from an area near Goodman Street and Pennsylvania Avenue; a large crowd had gathered in the area.

Initial reports stated that at least 8-12 people have sustained gunshot injuries and two people have been declared dead at the scene. However, the police are yet to confirm the exact number of victims.

Further reports have suggested that two people have lost their lives in the mass-shooting Other details about the number of victims or their conditions were not immediately known.

"Major Crimes is on the scene of a mass shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue. There are fatalities," police said in a brief statement. Distraught loved ones of people who lost their lives or injured in the shooting were gathering near the scene and at local hospitals.