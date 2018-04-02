New York Magazine’s latest cover depicts Donald Trump as pig

That the media in the US doesn't have the best of terms with the country's president became evident once again in April beginning when the New York Magazine came out with its latest edition with the cover depicting Donald Trump as a pig.

The issue, which was released on April 2, featured a close-up photo of the controversial president with a snout of the animal instead of a human nose. The photo-illustration was made by Joe Darrow, the NY Magazine website informed.

"Not Collusion... Not Incompetence... Not Cruelty... It's the Corruption, Stupid," the cover read while the cover story read: "Corruption, Not Russia, Is Trump's Greatest Political Liability".

"Since Trump took office, his pledge to ignore his own interests has been almost forgotten, lost in a disorienting hurricane of endless news," the magazine's Jonathan Chait wrote in the piece targeting Trump.

"It is not just a morbid joke but a legitimate problem for the opposition that all the bad news about Trump keeps getting obscured by other bad news about Trump," it read.

"Not only has Trump made no effort to raise ethical standards but he and his administration have flamboyantly violated the existing guidelines," the author added.

Trump, who took over as the 45th president of the US in January 2017, has been one of the most controversial figures in contemporary American politics.

From attacking allies to abruptly picking and dumping his own officials to allowing dynastic influences in his administration to taking disputed decisions, the man has done it all and became a favourite candidate for the mainstream media's caricature often.

