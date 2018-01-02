New York: Huge fire at apartment complex in Bronx ,12 injured

At least 12 persons were injured early on Tuesday after a huge fire broke out at an apartment building in Bronx in New York.

The fire started in the Bronx building at about 5.30 a.m. and spread to multiple floors, express.co.uk reported.

The four-storey building is situated near the Bronx Zoo in Van Nest and reportedly has 12 apartments. About 200 firefighters are trying to control the fire.

Reports suggest the fire seems to have started at a furniture store on the first floor.

The incident comes days after another fire in New York City, started by a three-year-old playing with a stove, claimed the lives of 12 people.

OneIndia News