New York’s 9/11 mayor Rudy Giuliani joins Trump’s legal team

The former federal prosecutor and mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani have joined the personal legal team of US President Donald Trump, the latter's attorney Jay Sekulow announced in a statement on Thursday, April 19.

Sekulow said Trump was pleased with Giuliani's arrival, describing him as a "friend for a long time" who "wants to get this matter quickly resolved for the good of the country".

Giuliani, 73, is among the three lawyers who were joining Trump's legal team which is handling the Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election in the US.

Trump's opinion is that there was no collusion with Russia during the election and he called Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt".

Giuliani, who served as the mayor of New York between 1994 and 2001 and was in the post during the 9/11 attacks, was also the chief federal prosecutor in Manhattan for a long period in the 1980s. The veteran Republican was also a top justice department official in the Ronald Reagan administration.

After his mayoral stint got over, Giuliani was busy in private practice.

Giuliani said he was joining Trump's legal team to help conclude the Russia investigation. He told the Washington Post in an interview: "I hope we can negotiate an end to this for the good of the country."

Trump expressed his displeasure over Mueller's work again as recently as on Wednesday, April 18, saying "this is a hoax" made up by the Democrats and that the US was "hopefully coming to the end". He also said that there have been no instances of collusion. He spoke on the special counsel's Russia investigation while addressing the press jointly with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after talks at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Trump did not support the idea of firing Mueller or deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein who is overseeing the probe. The president said there were talks about him firing the duo over the past several months but they continued to be there.

