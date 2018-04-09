New law coming up in Pakistan to curb Hafiz Saeed

Pakistan is now working on a law to replace the presidential ordinance which banned Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawa and its charity wing Falah-e-Insaniyat.

Quoting Law Ministry sources, the Dawn newspaper reported that a draft Bill to amend the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 was likely to be tabled in the National Assembly on Monday.

The move comes ahead of visit by an FATF delegation to Pakistan on April 19 to examine the measures taken by Islamabad to curb terror financing.

JuD has been banned but not put on Schedule 1, which would have made mandatory to detain its chief. Further, a presidential decree is only issued for four months after which it lapses.

Zafarullah Khan, adviser to the Prime Minister on law, said that the proposed legislation would ensure full implementation of UNSC resolutions against Saeed and JuD.

