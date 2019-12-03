  • search
Trending NASA Tamil Nadu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New Facebook tool let users move photos to Google, other platforms

    By PTI
    |

    London, Dec 02: Facebook started testing a tool on Monday that lets users move their images more easily to other online services, as it faces pressure from regulators to loosen its grip on data.

    The social network's new tool will allow people to transfer their photos and videos directly to competing platforms, starting with Google Photos. The company said it will first be available to people in Ireland and will be refined based on user feedback.

    New Facebook tool let users move photos to Google, other platforms

    The tool will then be rolled out worldwide in the first half of 2020. US and European regulators have been examining Facebook's control of personal data such as images as they look into whether the tech giant's dominance is stifling competition and limiting choice for consumers.

    Google, Facebook business models threat to rights: Amnesty report

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reacted by calling for new rules to address "data portability" and other issues. Facebook said that as it worked on a new set of data portability tools, it had discussions with policymakers, regulators, and academics in the UK, Germany, Brazil and Singapore to learn about which data should be portable and how to protect privacy.

    The company is developing products that "take into account the feedback we've received and will help drive data portability policies forward by giving people and experts a tool to assess," Steve Satterfield, director of privacy and public policy, said in a blog post.

    More FACEBOOK News

    Read more about:

    facebook google

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 9:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue