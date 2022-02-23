Never under my watch: Trump on Ukraine crisis

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Feb 23: Boasting of his relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, former US president, Donald Trump said that the crisis in Ukraine would have never happened under his watch.

"If properly handled, there was absolutely no reason that the situation currently happening in Ukraine should have happened at all," Trump said in a statement.

"I know Vladimir Putin very well, and he would have never done during the Trump administration what he is doing now, no way," Trump also said.

While Putin has ordered his forces into Ukraine to secure two breakaway enclaves there has been a backlash from the international community. President Joe Biden has imposed economic sanctions on the two enclaves.

However on a question about sanctions on Russia itself, a US official said that they are going to assess what Russia has done. Trump also went on to criticise the weak response and added that this did not match Russia's actions.

"Now it has begun, oil prices are going higher and higher, and Putin is not only getting what he always wanted, but getting, because of the oil and gas surge, richer and richer," Trump said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 8:05 [IST]