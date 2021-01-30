Netflix's 'Lupin' will return with second part in summer of 2021

YouTube
    Los Angeles, Jan 30: Netflix's new breakout show "Lupin" will return with its second part in summer 2021, the streamer has announced.

    The French-language mystery thriller, starring "The Intouchables" actor Omar Sy, became a breakout hit when it premiered on January 8 on the platform.

    Developed by George Kay and Francois Uzan, the show is based Maurice Leblanc's famous character Arsene Lupin.

    'The Girl on The Train' teaser out: Parineeti Chopra-starrer film to hit Netflix in February

    It centres on Assane Diop, whose childhood was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn't commit.

    Twenty-five years later, Assane (Sy) uses "Arsene Lupin, Gentleman Burglar" as his inspiration to avenge his father.

    The first five episodes that were released on January 8 were directed by Louis Leterrier and Marcela Said.

    Part 2 of "Lupin" will consist of an additional five episodes. Episodes six and seven will be directed by Ludovic Bernard, while episodes eight, nine and ten will be directed by Hugo Gelin.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 30, 2021, 10:27 [IST]
