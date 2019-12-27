Netflix 'gay Jesus' special creators attacked with Molotov cocktails in Brazil

Los Angeles, Dec 27: Brazilian comedy troupe Porta dos Fundos, who is behind behind controversial Netflix gay Jesus Christmas Special "The First Temptation of Christ", was hit by a Molotov cocktail attack in Rio de Janeiro.

Two petrol bombs were thrown at the headquarters of the group, causing a fire, which was put out by one of the office's security guards. The group shared the details of the attack on Twitter. "In the early morning of December 24, on Christmas Eve, the headquarters of Porta dos Fundos was the victim of an attack.

Molotov cocktails were thrown at our building. "We will move on, more united, stronger, more inspired and confident that the country will survive this storm of hatred and love will prevail alongside freedom of speech," the group wrote.

The Portuguese language film released in Brazil by Netflix on December 3, and created an uproar for its depiction of a gay relationship between Jesus and his friend Orlando. Earlier this month a petition was signed asking streamer Netflix to take down the film.

The petition, started on Change.org, has so far collected 2.33 million signatures. The film also reportedly shows Mary, mother of Jesus, smoking weed.