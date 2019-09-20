  • search
    Nepal: Suspicious object found at Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu

    By Shreya
    |

    Kathmandu, Sep 20: A suspicious object has been found at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

    The police said, "Nepal Army and Nepal Police are on the spot. It is yet to be confirmed whether the suspicious object is a bomb or something else".

    Pashupatinath temple
    Pashupatinath temple

    Pashupatinath Temple is considered one of the most sacred worship places for Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple is a very famous tourist attraction with hundreds of followers from different parts of the world visiting it every year.

    Pashupatinath Temple is the oldest Hindu temple in Kathmandu and is also considered to be among the richest shrines in Nepal.

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 19:06 [IST]
